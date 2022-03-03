CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Da’Monte Williams scored a season high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, leading No. 20 Illinois to a gut check 60-55 win over Penn State Thursday night at State Farm Center.

The win locks up a top three spot in next week’s Big Ten tournament for Illinois, the third straight year they earned a double bye. It also keeps the Illini (21-8, 14-5 B1G) in the Big Ten regular season title chase, although they will need some help to get a share of the crown. If Nebraska beats No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday and Illinois takes care of business over No. 24 Iowa, the Illini will grab a share of the league with the Badgers.

Kofi Cockburn was limited against the Nittany Lions (12-15, 7-12 B1G) taking just seven shots (making four) while scoring 11 points. Trent Frazier was also in double figures for the Orange and Blue with 10. Jacob Grandison had eight points but left the game early, Illini head coach Brad Underwood said afterwards it was just a ‘sprain’.