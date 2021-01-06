Williams leading country in 3-point percentage in turnaround senior season from beyond the arc

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There haven’t been any fans to hear it this season, but Da’Monte Williams has been keeping State Farm Center public address announcer Tim Sinclair busy this season. The Illini senior is leading the country in 3-point percentage (min. 20 attempts), making 67.9 percent of his attempts. His 19 makes through 11 games are more than he made all of last season (13). In the previous three years coming into this season, Williams had made 35 3-pointers.

“Those are shots that I come in each and every day and take,” Williams said. “Before and after practice and during practice. So I’m just really getting in the routine, stepping up and knocking them down.”

This time last season Williams was at the start of a nine game stretch where he didn’t score a point — from January 2nd to February 2nd. Williams hasn’t come close to this kind of efficiency before, his best season was 32 percent as a sophomore. The turnaround isn’t surprising to his team though.

“Everybody’s talking about his 3-point shooting, we all knew he was very capable of that,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “But his passing, his steals, his headiness, he’s so connected and such a good communicator on the defensive side. He’s grown into a huge factor on a very good college basketball team.”



“Always trying to bring some positivity somehow, whether it’s a joke, trying to make you laugh,” Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. “He’s a great guy, having him on the team gives us a lot of positivity just because that’s what he brings.”

The record for best 3-point percentage in an Illini season was set by Tom Michael in 1992. The current Eastern Illinois athletic director shot 49 percent from beyond the arc that season.