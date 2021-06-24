Williams enjoying switch to WR: “I loved it”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Before you know it, Illinois Football will be back on the practice field in August. One of the biggest stories heading into camp will be the transition of Isaiah Williams from quarterback to wide receiver.

The team made the switch official after Spring Ball. Williams made four starts in 2020 at quarterback showing off the agility and versatility that made him a four-star prospect. So far, the redshirt freshman is enjoying the change of scenary.

“I got a God given gift, my feet,” says Williams. “I talked with Coach [Bielema] and we came up with a decision to try it out, and I tried it out and I loved it. That same passion I had at quarterback I’m going to bring that to the receiver room, that same leadership I had at quarterback, take that into the receiver room. Everything I did at the quarterback position, I’m going to do even more at the receiver position.”

Williams does have three catches with the Illini for nine yards. All of them came in the 2019 Redbox Bowl.