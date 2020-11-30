Williams coming into veteran role

(WCIA) — Da’Monte Williams doesn’t usually say much to the media, but the way the Illinois guard is playing on the court speaks volumes about how he’s embracing a leadership role on the team.

“I’ve just been trying to talk even more, whether it’s calling out their play or a ball screen, or whatever it is,” says Willaims. “Just being more vocal, just playing with more and more confidence. Everyday I come in and put up shots.”

The senior is now shooting 66% from the three point line and says he’s finding more confidence in that shot– after shooting 23% as a junior. He’s also averaging 8 rebounds per game. Williams earned his first career double-double against Ohio this week, he also hit a clutch three pointer with 30 seconds left, to give Illinois the lead.

“Da’Monte Williams was without question the player of the game, not just because he made a three, or got 10 rebounds, it was his energy, it was his desire,” says head coach Brad Underwood.

