Williams, Brown lead Illini to rout Northwestern 47-14

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Taking advantage of career days from wide receiver Isaiah Williams and running back Chase Brown, Illinois (5-7, 4-5) routed Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) to take the Land of Lincoln Trophy 47-14.

The Illini got out to a great start, taking advantage of an Andrew Marty fumble, as junior Daniel Barker found his way to the endzone on an 8-yard run.

On the next Illini possession, Williams got himself on the scoreboard on a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Peters. The Illini made it a four score lead in the second quarter following rushes by Brown and Williams of 2 yards and 21 yards, respectively. With 112 rushing yards on the day, Brown passed the 1,000 yard mark on the season.

Senior James McCourt added three field goals before halftime, and the Illini cruised in the second half with a Josh McCray touchdown and another McCourt field goal.

It’s the first time the Illini have won the Land of Lincoln Trophy since 2014. The Illini now have their postseason fate in the hands of others, as they need help to reach a bowl game with five wins.