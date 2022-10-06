EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Effingham’s St. Anthony golfer Jonathan Willenborg is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior shot a 75 at the class 1A St. Anthony sectional on Monday, tying for second individually along with Bulldogs teammate Coen Pennington.

Three St. Anthony golfers finished in the top 10. As a team St. Anthony won the sectional by 25 strokes, now the team wants to bring the program their fifth state championship, something they haven’t won since 2018.

“Our mindset is that if we put two good days of golf together we can make a run at the title and that’s our goal,” Jonathan Willenborg said. “I think the biggest thing is everyone just needs to take everything hole by hole, not think about the big picture and just take everything one shot at a time and I think everything will just take of itself if we do that.”

