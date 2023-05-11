FARMER CITY (WCIA) — Alexis Wike is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Blue Ridge senior is playing two sports this spring, suiting up in both softball and track and field. Wike holds the school record high jump at 5-foot-3, she will look to improve upon that mark and try to make it back to state next week, after finishing 8th in the event last year. She also ran the anchor leg of the 4×100 relay team that set the school record at 53.97 seconds. In addition to the track, Wike is also leading the softball team in batting average (.623), stolen bases (20) and runs scored (24). Knowing she will graduate with her place in school history is something Wike takes pride in.

“It’s really cool and really exciting,” she said. “I’m hoping my name will be there for a long time. I’m hoping that I can improve at sectionals and hopefully state. I’m hoping to move up in ranks this year.”

Wike is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//