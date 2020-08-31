Wienke expected to be named new Georgetown-Ridge Farm football coach

GEORGETOWN (WCIA) — Hall of Fame coach Stan Wienke is expected to be named Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s new football coach on Monday night. The school board has called a special meeting and will vote to approve Wienke the Buffaloes’ new coach, replacing Josh Cavanaugh who resigned in June.

JUST IN: Stan Wienke is the new football coach at @GRF_High, pending board approval at tonight’s special meeting. He will replace Josh Cavanaugh. Wienke has been a volunteer assistant at Tuscola since stepping down at Villa Grove-Heritage after 2015 season. — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) August 31, 2020

Wienke will teach health and driver’s education at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, along with a weight room class. He’s been volunteering at Tuscola the past several years after retiring from Villa Grove-Heritage following one season in 2015. Prior to that, Wienke made stops in Shelbyville and in Waterloo, Iowa. The 65-year old retired from Tuscola after the 2007 season, finishing 14 seasons as the Warriors’ head coach. He went 136-28 in his time at Tuscola, leading the program to a state title and runner-up finish in his final two seasons.