Wide reciever Casey Washington enters transfer portal

(WCIA) — The Illinois wide receiver room got thinner after Casey Washington announced he’s entering the transfer portal. The sophomore caught 10 passes last season for 106 yards, including a career-high four receptions at Northwestern.



Over two seasons at Illinois, he didn’t score a touchdown, but was playing behind more experienced receivers like Josh Imatorbhebhe. He also left the program to declare for the NFL draft. Although, more Illini tend to be staying with the program rather than leaving. 12 seniors have already announced they will use their extra year of eligibility, including defensive end Owen Carney. He went into the transfer portal in December, but decided to come back less than 2 weeks after announcing he was leaving.