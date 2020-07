(WCIA) — Former Illini Whitney Mercilus was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Second Team on Thursday. In 2011, Mercilus was one of the top defensive ends in the nation. As an All-American he led the nation with 16 sacks and 9 forced fumbles, setting a program record.

In his Illinois career, Mercilus finished with 81 tackles, 18 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles. Mercilus was drafted 26th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s heading into his 9th season with the Houston Texans.