Whitman prioritizing recruiting with next football coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called Lovie Smith’s in-state recruiting “an area of concern” after the Illini didn’t sign anyone from Illinois in the Class of 2020. Whitman fired Smith on Sunday, setting a new trajectory for the program. His next hire is an important one, and will be based in large part on recruiting, especially in the Land of Lincoln.

“I do think certainly that recruiting was an area of concern as I studied the program,” Whitman said during a Zoom call with reporters on Sunday. “I do think we have an opportunity to build stronger connections with the state high school coaches. That’s something that will be important to us as we move forward.”

Those comments followed Lovie’s Smith decision to not take part in the annual Illinois High School Football Coaches Association clinic last week. Other Big Ten coaches participated, including Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was named league coach of the year on Thursday. Just three players from Illinois signed in the Class of 2021. No in-state recruits were brought in last year. It’s a big contrast from Smith’s first class back in 2017 when 10 players from Illinois enrolled at Illinois. No class had more than six per year after, as Smith turned to Florida and Texas to fill needs. Combine that with a disappointing 2-5 record this season and Whitman decided to move on from Smith and his staff, saying he made up his mind after the Iowa game two weeks ago.

“I’m going to be all in until I can’t be, and then I’m going to get out, I owe that to them,” Whitman said. “If they’re here and they’re our head coach, they deserve my full support. They deserve every opportunity to be successful and I’m going to put every ounce of energy and weight and resources that I have at my disposal behind them, to make that possible. And given that fork in the road with this staff, I didn’t see a way forward to do that.

“We’ve studied this extensively,” Whitman continued. “We’ve given a great deal of thought to where our program is, what we think is necessary to move it forward. I think that there is a short but exciting list of viable candidates and we’ll work actively here over the next several days to engage with them.”