Whitman gets ‘back to work’ in pursuit of playing sports again

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Josh Whitman is doing his best to keep a glass half full approach. The Illinois athletic director knows the magnitude of this week’s decision to postpone Big Ten sports. It’s one he publicly said he agrees with, providing his support for the conference’s chancellors and presidents who voted to shut down competition this fall. Hearing such big news was a blow to all the work Whitman and his Illini colleagues have done the last five months, all working towards getting their athletes ready to take the field this fall. Now even more work is needed, as fall sports eye playing in the spring.

“I was filled with a lot of different emotions,” Whitman said about hearing the postponement news on Tuesday. “And the thing as I closed my eyes to go to sleep, I thought, ‘Okay, when we wake up tomorrow, we got to be ready to get back to work.’ I think there are people who spend a lot of time complaining about where we are, and there are a lot of people who get busy trying to develop solutions, and we have to be in that latter group.”