Whitman felt NCAA moves were “inevitable”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus pandemic has put the sports world at a standstill as there will be no Illini sporting events the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. It’s a move Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman felt coming earlier this week.

First it was the conference tournaments, then the NCAA basketball championships along with all spring sports championships. But in the big move, all spring sports were canceled completely. Whitman said, after a meeting earlier this week in Indianapolis with other athletic directors, he felt it was heading this way. He added that the Illini had already had discussions on what they could do to help stop the spread.

“We were starting to think through some contingency plans. Certainly, we had done a lot of the things that you would expect in terms of encouraging our student-athletes to be mindful of physical contact and their cleanliness habits and the like. But obviously it’s ratcheted up fairly significantly here over the last week in particular,” Whitman said. “I don’t know that any of us anticipated that it would get to this place, but once it started to move this direction, I felt like as I left the meetings in Indianapolis on Wednesday, I felt like this was almost the inevitable conclusion of where it might go.”

