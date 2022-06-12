URBANA (WCIA) — The NIL will be coming up on a year and starting in January the rules will be changing once again. The school and coaches can now play a part in deals for their athletes.

The Illinois athletic department is still navigating the NIL. Athletic director Josh Whitman says now there will be less limitations on how engaged they can be..

“This puts us in a position to be more active and I think more helpful in that space for all the different entities that are involved and so we think it’ll be a positive change for us and obviously it’s an incredibly fluid space evolving almost literally by the day and so we’ll continue to stay on top of it and stay in front of it,” Whitman said.

The new rule should go into effect January.