What’s next for Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn post combine?

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The future is unclear for both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn following this week’s NBA Combine. The former Illini are in different spots, with Dosunmu receiving an invite to the yearly evaluation of the world’s best players leading into the NBA Draft. Cockburn was at the NBA G-League event in Chicago but didn’t receive a nod to participate in the combine. Dosunmu is still high on the 7-foot’s future moving forward though.

“Oh he will make it, without a doubt,” Dosunmu said. “He’s a hard worker and you don’t know anybody who has the physical tools he has in a long time. He can run, he can catch, he can defend, he’s a great locker room guy and he’s seven feet and can dunk, he’ll be straight.”

“I spent a lot of time in the gym working on my jump shot, I feel like I’ve really improved on that,” Cockburn said. “I’m a lot more confident shooting it right now. I feel like that’s one of the main parts I worked on. Just like my touch around the rim.”

Cockburn is not projected as an NBA Draft pick by most experts. Dosunmu is slated as a mid-to-late first round pick by most experts. The NBA Draft is July 29 in Brooklyn.