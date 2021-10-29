Westville football back in playoffs for first time since 2017

WESTVILLE (WCIA) — The Westville Tigers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and after a two-week layoff, are plenty rested and ready for a tough opening round game at Maroa-Forsyth. The Tigers and Trojans both have a 7-2 record but Maroa-Forsyth got the No. 7 seed in the south portion of the Class 2A bracket, with Westville as the No. 10 seed.

The Tigers did not suit up in Week 9 after Georgetown-Ridge Farm canceled the annual Coal Bucket rivalry game, resulting in a forfeit win for Westville. The Tigers finished second in the Vermilion Valley South Conference with their only league loss to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, who won the division. The last time the Tigers played in the postseason was 2017 when they lost to Shelbyville in the quarterfinals.

“This is awesome, we started out 0-9 my freshman year and to make the playoffs this is something that the community’s been waiting for for a long time,” Westville senior lineman Bryce Burnett said.



“We’ve taken our bumps and our bruises but they’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do, and they’ve earned the right to be back,” Westville head coach Guy Goodlove said. “We’ll have our hands full but we’ll show up Saturday and see what happens.”

Westville and Maroa-Forsyth kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m.