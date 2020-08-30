Weston commits to Seton Hall, Hopkins keeps Illini in Top-9

(WCIA) — When one door closes, another opens. Brandon Weston, one of Illinois Basketball’s top recruits, committed to Seton Hall on Saturday. Meanwhile, Illinois is still in the mix for Bryce Hopkins, he announced his Top-9 schools the same day.

Hopkins is ranked as a 4-star recruit and is the No. 2 prospect in Illinois. After previously decommitting from Louisville, The Top-50 nationally ranked player is considering other programs including Indiana and Kentucky.

Weston was also a highly touted recruit for the class of 2021, as a Top-75 national prospect. the 6-foot-5 wing out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago had other offers including Michigan, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Western Illinois.