“We’re great when we’re chasing something and believe me, we’re chasing a lot right now”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — All season long, Illinois basketball has talked about having a target on its back and rightfully so, but the Illini have showed several times this season, they’re better when chasing. The Illini (20-6, 16-4 B1G) come into their first game at the Big Ten tournament feeling like there’s still more to do, despite being a No. 2 seed in the event for the first time since 2009.

“We’re great hunters, we’re great when we’re chasing something,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “And believe me we’re chasing a lot right now. We feel that, we pray on that, we talk about that.”

And after not winning a share of the regular season Big Ten title, despite winning a league high 16 games, a conference tournament title is at the top of the list. The team’s confidence is at a season high after winning 11 out of their last 12 games but the team also knows it can’t overlook anyone.

“We’re going to go on the court, we’re going to give it our all,” Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo said. “But if we’re not mentally ready, we could be beat. That’s the only way we’re going to get beat, mentally we’re not ready. We showed at Michigan and other games, when we come in mentally ready to go. Ain’t nobody going to beat us.”

Illinois opens up play in the quarterfinals taking on Rutgers at 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights beat the Illini 91-88 in Piscataway on Dec. 20.