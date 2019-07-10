CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The countdown to Italy is on for the Illinois men’s basketball team. The Illini are just a few weeks away from their foreign trip, where they’ll get a chance to suit up against several teams. For guys like Tevian Jones, it’s his first time leaving the country. Traveling is nothing new for the international players on the team like Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Kofi Cockburn, Samba Kane and Andres Feliz. With nine players back from last year’s 12-21 team, workouts are a going a lot smoother this summer.

“The whole team’s showing a lot of chemistry,” Illinois sophomore wing Alan Griffin said. “Definitely from last year, we feel like we’re a lot better, guys know everything, know the system. We’re getting into the groove. Getting Benji (Bosmans-Verdonk) and Kofi on track, everything will be straight.”

The Illini are set to leave Aug. 4 and return 10 days later. It’s still not known if incoming freshman center Bernard Kouma will be able to go. He’s still awaiting clearinghouse from the NCAA.