ROSEMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Basketball head coach Brad Underwood speaks at the 2019 Big Ten Media Day. Illinois ranks 7th in the Big Ten preseason poll, with sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu named to the preseason All-Big Ten Team.

The 2019-20 season marks year three for Underwood, with the expectation to bring the Illini to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.