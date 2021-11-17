WEB EXTRA: Ty Rodgers 1-on-1 extended interview

WCIA.com
by: Andy Olson
HARVEY (WCIA) — New Illinois basketball signee Ty Rodgers visits with WCIA 3’s Andy Olson for a 1-on-1 interview Wednesday at Thornton Township High School in this extended web extra video.
Best thing I found out today? @Ty_rodgers20 and @SencireH have some history, playing for the same 7th grade team."I feel like we're going to combine really well." pic.twitter.com/YbocdDrpCi— Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 18, 2021
How would Ty Rodgers describe his game? "Bulldog."Here's what I saw from the 4-star forward at practice today: pic.twitter.com/1KVuFdYlGJ— Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 18, 2021
Here at Thornton Township High School in Harvey to talk with newest #Illini commit @Ty_rodgers20. Stay tuned to see our full conversation! @TthsVarsity pic.twitter.com/qL66doaC8B— Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 17, 2021
