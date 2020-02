CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Orange Krush started lining up more than three hours before the game, it's almost like the old days for Illinois basketball heading into Friday night's game against Maryland. The buzz is building and for the first time in years, there are big time implications for the 20th-ranked Illini, who will host the No. 9 Terrapins at 7 p.m. with first place in the Big Ten on the line.

"I'd be lying to you if I said it was just a regular game," Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "But at the same time we don't want to get to high and get too low, we want to play how we play, and we don't want to come out with too many emotions and get off our game plan. We're still coming into the game knowing this is a big game."