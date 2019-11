BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) -- St. Teresa is back in the State tournament, but this year they're making the trip in the 2A class. Last season, the Bulldogs finished in third place in 1A.

"You come to redbird you're guaranteed two matches, it's not lose or go home anymore, and you can sit back and enjoy it," says head coach Brad Dalton. "After last year's experience I think we'll take it in more than last year."