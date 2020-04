(WCIA) -- Of all the places to start a beach volleyball career, Jacqueline Quade went straight to the top. The former Illini is now taking her talents to UCLA—the two-time defending national champions.

“Just learning from the best of the best, and being in a competitive environment all the time, I think is really important for growth," says Quade. "Especially since I’m learning something new, it’s been to my advantage that I’m constantly being pushed every single day, and there’s no easy days.”