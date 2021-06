CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was a historic day for college sports in Illinois, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, allowing college athletes in in the state to profit off their name, image, and likeness starting on July 1st. Hear from Men’s Basketball player Trent Frazier, Football player Vederian Lowe, Women’s basketball player Eva Rubin, and Men’s Gymnast Dylan Kolak on what it means for them.