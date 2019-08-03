WEB EXTRA: Highlights from final Illini practice before Italy trip

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team leaves for Italy on Sunday. They held an open scrimmage on Saturday before leaving.
The Illini will play four games over a ten day span while in Italy. Here’s their full itinerary:
Sunday, Aug. 4
Depart from Chicago
Monday, Aug. 5
Arrive in Milan
Tour Milan
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Tour of Piazza Santa Maria Delle Grazie
Game #1 vs. CUS Insubria (Noon CT)
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tour of Lake Como
Game #2 vs. Gazzada All-Stars (1 p.m. CT)
Thursday, Aug. 8
Travel to Florence
Tour Florence
Friday, Aug. 9
Tour Florence
Game #3 vs. Livorno All-Stars (1 p.m. CT)
Saturday, Aug. 10
Travel to Rome
Game #4 vs. The Netherlands National B Team (Noon CT)
Sunday, Aug. 11
Tour of The Colosseum
Monday, Aug. 12
Tour Rome
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Tour of Vatican City
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Return to Chicago