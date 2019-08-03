WEB EXTRA: Highlights from final Illini practice before Italy trip

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team leaves for Italy on Sunday. They held an open scrimmage on Saturday before leaving.

The Illini will play four games over a ten day span while in Italy. Here’s their full itinerary:

Sunday, Aug. 4

Depart from Chicago

Monday, Aug. 5

Arrive in Milan

Tour Milan

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tour of Piazza Santa Maria Delle Grazie

Game #1 vs. CUS Insubria (Noon CT)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tour of Lake Como

Game #2 vs. Gazzada All-Stars (1 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Aug. 8

Travel to Florence

Tour Florence

Friday, Aug. 9

Tour Florence

Game #3 vs. Livorno All-Stars (1 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Aug. 10

Travel to Rome

Game #4 vs. The Netherlands National B Team (Noon CT)

Sunday, Aug. 11

Tour of The Colosseum

Monday, Aug. 12

Tour Rome

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Tour of Vatican City

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Return to Chicago