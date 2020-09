WCIA -- The NCAA pushed back its start date for men's and women's basketball on Wednesday, announcing games will not begin before Nov. 25. That's 15 days before the originally scheduled date.

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”