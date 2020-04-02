WEB EXTRA: Full interview with Illinois Soccer head coach Janet Rayfield

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois Soccer team was able to finish their season before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended college sports, but Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield says their team standards will still be upheld. While the Illini should be in the middle of their spring season, Rayfield says the team is keeping up with their individual development, but having a little fun on social media as well. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda spoke one-on-one with Rayfield via video call, watch their “#TPChallenge” below, and the full web extra video above.