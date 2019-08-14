WEB EXTRA: Former Illini volleyball standout Jordyn Poulter on pro career, Team USA, world travels

Sports

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois volleyball All-American Jordyn Poulter has been all over the world since leaving campus. The standout setter has been playing professionally in Italy, as well as suiting up for Team USA. Poulter talks with WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns 1-on-1 about her world travels, from Bulgaria to China, California to Italy, and what playing on the national team means for the Colorado native.

