CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois basketball team is packing for a trip they hope to not return from anytime soon. The Illini leave for Indianapolis on Thursday, they'll open play in the Big Ten tournament on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. CT against the winner of Indiana and Rutgers. With the NCAA tournament starting next week also in the Hoosier State, the team will stay in Indy until they lose in the Big Dance.

"Everyone's packing for a month, that's our goal," Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. "That's all I can say right now, we have bigger goals."