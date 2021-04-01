WEB EXTRA: EIU introduces Marty Simmons

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Marty Simmons era at Eastern Illinois started Thursday as the Panthers introduced him as the 15th head coach in program history.

The Lawrenceville native had some success at his alma mater and most recent head coaching job at Evansville. He led the Purple Aces to five postseason appearances. Simmons knew he wanted to be a head coach again, and EIU was the perfect spot for him to try.

“When I saw the position was open I was looking forward to the opportunity to apply and move through the process,” says Simmons. “We’re really excited. My belief is that when we get these guys to buy-in to our style of play, to our philosophy, it’s going to give us a chance to compete right away.”

Simmons has a career record of 282-248. His most recent job was at Clemson as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.