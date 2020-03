WCIA -- Illinois basketball commit Adam Miller joined an elite group Thursday. The Morgan Park senior won the Illinois Gatorade Boys' Basketball Player of the Year award for the second straight season, the only players to do that are Jabari Parker, Jalen Brunson and Jon Scheyer.

Miller averaged 23.9 points per game at Morgan Park this season, leading the Mustangs to a 21-9 record. The 6-foot-4 guard also pulled down 6.5 rebounds, dished 5.8 assists and had 2.2 steals per game, all while shooting 42.5 percent from 3. Miller was nominated for the Jordan Brand Classic game, and finished his high school career with 2,076 points.