CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- For aspiring Olympic athletes, taking a week off can be disastrous, and the thought of postponing the games for a year could make the situation even worse. It's something Illinois gymnastics head coach Justin Spring knows first hand, after winning a bronze medal with Team USA in 2008.

“When you look at an Olympic hopeful, that’s truly devastating to an Olympic calendar," Spring said during a FaceTime interview on Tuesday. "Every day is planned out. Every day matters, and everybody just became on an immediate halt.”

“We’re not like any other sport, so if you stop training for two weeks you lose significant skill," Illinois sophomore gymnast Michael Fletcher said.