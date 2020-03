CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Any other year at 5:30 p.m. on CBS you could see the NCAA tournament selection show. Not this Sunday. Leaving many schools waiting to hear their name called on the infamous Selection Show.

The Illini were in prime position to be the higher seed in their first round matchup. Illinois won five of their last six games to shoot up the bracketology boards. Some had Illinois as high as a 6-seed, which they could have improved on with a good performance at the Big Ten tournament. Brad Underwood was especially looking forward to the "Big Dance", calling it a special moment hearing your name called.