WEB EXTRA: Bret Bielema’s introductory press conference

(WCIA) -- Bret Bielema landed in Champaign for the first time as an Illinois coach on Sunday morning. The WCIA 3 Sports team was there when the plane touched down, just 24 hours after Bielema was named the new face of the program.

It was a busy weekend for the new coach, who flew to Champaign after attending the Illinois-Penn State game on Saturday night. After arriving in Champaign, his next stop of the day was at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Center, where he got a tour of the facility, and meet with the team.