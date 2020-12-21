WEB EXTRA: Bret Bielema’s introductory press conference

WCIA.com
by: Marlee Wierda
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema joined the local media on a zoom call on Monday afternoon after being named the head football coach for Illinois. Watch his full press conference in the web-extra video above.
WATCH LIVE: Bret Bielema's first press conference as the Illinois head football coach https://t.co/lT2MuUrYNb— WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) December 21, 2020
