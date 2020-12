(WCIA) -- Illinois Football took the field for the last time this season, with new head coach Bret Bielema getting a glimpse of the program he will soon take over. The Illini lost 56-21 to Penn State, with Bielema attending the game alongside Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. He was announced as the 29th head football coach of the program, just hours before kickoff.

Rod Smith stepped in as the interim head coach against the Nittany Lions, likely making his last contribution to the Illinois program. The Illini also admitted there were several emotions leading up to the game, after Lovie Smith was fired as head coach last Sunday.