WEB EXTRA: Brad Underwood Summer Update Full Interview

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Call them the International Illini. The Illinois men's basketball practices this summer are bringing the world to the Ubben Practice Facility. A different sound too. Out of 15 players on the roster, seven different countries are represented. That wasn't exactly the plan for Illini head coach Brad Underwood, but he's happy with his progress across the map.

"I said we were going to recruit the world," Underwood said during a media availability on Tuesday afternoon. "There's good players all over. so it's been a nice fit. I don't want to say it's something we set out to do completely but yet it's kind of the way things have fallen into place."