WCIA -- Some are continuing to hold out hope while others have already thrown in the towel. All feelings are on the table and fair at this point, as high school coaches, athletes and fans are trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHSA announced on Tuesday it has canceled all spring sport state tournaments, effectively ending the season. The Board of Directors did leave the door open however to possibly playing some games or practices, if Gov. Pritzker clears the state to re-open.