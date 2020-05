CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- 'The Last Dance' documentary featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has brought many down memory lane, including Illinois Associate Athletic Director Kent Brown. Michael Jordan's son, Jeffery, played for the Illini from 2007 to 2010, and Brown was in charge of facilitating Michael Jordan's visits to Champaign.

"Being someone who followed the Bulls through that period, and knowing the championships and how popular Michael was, and knowing he was really the greatest of all time, it wasn't lost on me that how special a moment that was to be able to meet with him," says Kent. "I can tell you that every time when his name would pop up on my phone, your heart skips a little bit of a beat, and then we just handled our business."