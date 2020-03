CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois basketball team finished the season in the final AP Top 25 for the first time in 14 years. The Illini came in at No. 21, the last time they were in the polls to end the year was following the 2005-06 season, when they were No. 13. The Illini appeared in eight AP polls this season, debuting on Jan. 13 and rising as high as No. 19 on Jan. 27.