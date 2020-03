CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey is making a big change on her coaching staff, hiring former Marquette standout Scott Merritt. He replaces associate head coach LaKale Malone, who had been with the program since 2012.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Scott to our staff," said Fahey in a statement. "He is a proven winner and recruiter who has played and coached at the highest levels of our game. Scott has been an integral part of the success at Marquette. He excels at player development and I am excited for our players to grow under his guidance. His hard-working attitude and great character make Scott a perfect fit for our Illini family."