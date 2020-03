CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Parkland College men's basketball team was riding high. The Cobras (23-7) won the NJCAA Division II Central District title as the 3-seed, advancing to the National Tournament for the third time in the last five years. But they never got a chance to suit up in Danville, after the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is unique this happened but we weren't the only ones. We can't walk around feeling sorry for ourselves. We need to move on to the next step and take care of our academics," Parkland head coach Anthony Figueroa said.