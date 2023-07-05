One of the biggest weekends in Macon Speedway’s nearly eight decade history rolls into town with three days of racing starting Thursday, July 6th, but the weather nearly put the entire thing on hold.

“I mean all these lights right here are brand new that we just put up,” Macon Speedway owner Chris Kearns said.

Chris Kearns is in the home stretch of a week he’d rather forget.

“Just a lot of sleepless nights, laying in bed in the middle of the night thinking what are we going to do,” Kearns said. “How are we going to get all this done?”

The Macon Speedway owner has been working non-stop since last Thursday’s derecho that tore up his track just a week before the year’s marquee event. 75 mile per hour winds damaged the west grandstands on the back stretch, along with sponsor signage that came down, the second time in four months Kearns has had to make repairs.

“So these were all 4×8 signs, all the way down,” Kearns said. “I mean eight foot tall, so eight foot signs all the way down this and unfortunately this is the second time we’ve done this. The storm in April ripped them all down.”

One of the biggest things Kearns is thankful for are the volunteers and crews that came out to the track to help clean it up and make sure the green light is good to go come race day.

“Just people showing up and helping,” Kearns said. “Racers, neighbors, I mean just some unbelievable people who showed up and helped. Without that, there’s no way.”

With a lot of hard work the dirt will fly for the Herald and Review 100 Thursday, then for the first time in track history the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship Series makes a stop at the self proclaimed coolest bullring in the country on Friday and Saturday.

“When you watch a 410 sprint car go around this track Friday, you’re going to think it’s like watching jet fighters in a gymnasium, which is the saying racer Dick Trickle had about a track in Wisconsin but it fits this place,” Kearns said. “It’s the smallest, highest-banked track they will ever been on.”

Three races in three days, with thousands of dollars up for grabs for the winners, and for Kearns, a chance to finally put a week full of repairs in the rear view mirror.