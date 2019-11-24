IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois made it a game late but couldn’t convert two second half drives in Iowa territory into points, and couldn’t get a turnover when it needed it most in a 19-10 loss to the Hawkeyes.

The Illini lost the turnover margin for the first time since mid-September, committing three while only forcing one. A season low 10 point output from the offense didn’t help matters, with both teams combining for just two touchdowns.

“Coach Smith said we let them off the hook,” Illinois junior offensive lineman Vederian Lowe said. “We had a bunch of opportunities and us as players, we know we let them off the hook.”



“I think we definitely let them off the hook,” Illinois junior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “We had a lot of chances, not just as a defense but as a whole team we had a lot of chances. We could have taken the ball away a lot more, like he said, we only had one turnover, offense could have put some more points on the board.”

The loss snapped a season high four game winning streak, but Illini head coach Lovie Smith was encouraged by his team’s fight after last year’s 63-0 loss to the Hawkeyes.

“We’ve come a long ways,” Smith said. “You were all there last year when we played this same team, a year later we’re gaining. Haven’t quite gotten over the hump yet but we were there at the end. We had an opportunity against a good football team. It’s hard beating the University of Iowa here at home. An undefeated team lost to them here last week so we’ll take a lot from this game.”

Illinois wraps up the regular season two days after Thanksgiving hosting Northwestern. The Wildcats are 2-9 overall and still have not won a Big Ten game this year.