CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu isn’t back down from the big stage and the junior has just that Wednesday night.

No. 5 Illinois basketball has a national audience Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CST in the Jimmy V Classic against No. 2 Baylor on ESPN. It’s a game, moment and big reason why the Chicago native decided to return to Illinois for another year, to get opportunities like this. Now it’s up to Dosunmu and the Illini to showcase they’re worth the ranking and early season hype.

“That’s my whole message to the team, we have a huge opportunity in front of us,” Dosunmu said during a media Zoom call on Tuesday. “We have an opportunity to go take what’s ours. We have an opportunity to put the whole country on notice and take what we want, take what we need. We believe we’re the best team in the country and there’s no better chance, no better way to show it than tomorrow.”

#Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu ready for the Top-5 showdown against Baylor tomorrow.



"We believe we're the best team in the country, and there's no better chance to show it." pic.twitter.com/DFaltq5aSa — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) December 1, 2020

Dosunmu has certainly shown why he was a First team Preseason All-American so far, averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in three games, shooting 55 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.