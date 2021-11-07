“We feel really good about it,” Illini ready to take next step this season

(WCIA) — Basketball season has almost arrived in Champaign, the Illinois Women’s Basketball team is ready to get back on the court. The Illini Courtsiders held a booster event for the team at the City Center in Champaign, ahead of the 2020-21 season.

This will be year five for Illini head coach Nancey Fahey, who’s looking to improve on her 35-79 record. In Fahey’s tenure, the Illini have just six Big Ten wins, but they’re feeling confident after a productive preseason.

“You build your framework, and your foundation and your sisterhood, and it’s solid,: says Fahey. “And that’s where you want to start because seasons have it’s ups and downs, seasons have challenges, and you gotta make sure your culture is strong, and we feel really good about it.”

“Our expectations are to play well as a team,” says senior Lyric Robins. “Preseason is always really important about learning each others’ game, learning how to play off of each other, and getting each other in good positions, and we just spend a lot of time getting to know each other on and off the court, which let’s us play really well in that aspect.”

The Illini are returning two of their top four shooters from last season, also adding in several newcomers to the roster. The Orange and Blue tip-off at 11 am CT at the State Farm Center on Tuesday against North Carolina Central.