(WCIA) — On Monday, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said in his weekly press conference that the team now has three COVID-19 cases, which includes Brandon Peters and Griffin Moore. A team spokesperson confirms that the third positive test is not a player, but a staff member.

Peters and Moore will have to sit out 21 days following their positive test, they’ll be able to return against Nebraska. A dozen others were also out against Purdue, it wasn’t specified which players had to sit out due to contract tracing versus injury, but those who were sitting out for contact tracing will also miss Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Smith says it’s incredibly important they keep sticking to protocol.

“We can’t afford to have another group of players go out, we’re right at the border to be able to really practice the way we would like,” says Smith. “Of course with some positions we’re right at the minimum amount too for it.”

The quarterback room is already reaching the bottom of the barrel, Peters and Isaiah Williams were listed as inactive against Purdue, and sophomore quarterback Matt Robinson went down with an injury early in the first quarter. With no update on Robinson’s injury, it’s likely fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor will earn his first career start. After coming into replace Robinson and throwing for 200+ yards, offensive coordinator Rod Smith says he’s happy with what he saw.

“I’ve seen more leadership out of him these last two days than I’ve seen since he’s been here” says Smith. “I’ve been really encouraged with his development with his development anyway, there’s something about him, he’s changed, he’s grown up, he takes stuff more seriously now, and you know what I think now he sees this is his opportunity and this is his time and he’s trying to maximize it.”

Taylor threw two unanswered touchdowns in the forth quarter, putting them in a position to win against Purdue. The Illini welcome Minnesota to town on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.