(WCIA) — 365 days ago the Illini beat Michigan State 37-34 , marking the biggest comeback in program history. One year later, they find themselves in a very different situation still searching for their first win of the season.

The Illini lost to Minnesota on Saturday for their third straight loss. The Illinois defense allowed 365 rushing yards, and 556 offensive yards in total. Coran Taylor only threw one touchdown pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe, and the offense struggled as a whole to get the ball in the air.

Rutgers is on deck for this week, and the Illini will look to clean up a sloppy defense, and the 12 penalties they racked up against the Gophers.

“I don’t care who we play, I really don’t. I’m more concerned about us,” says offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “We are our own worst enemy right now in terms of stupid penalties, and things that negate progress, so we got to make sure that we’re more locked in and more discipline moving forward.”



“We’re a great team, and it’s just self-inflicted wounds that really held us back this week especially I’m not sure how many penalties we had, but we had a lot of penalties on Saturday,” says senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski. “It’s stupid mistakes that we should not be making at all, and getting rid of those mistakes and playing to our full ability.”