WCIA -- Derek Harper had a big hand in helping Lou Henson put Illinois basketball back on the map. The All-American and Class of 2020 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame honoree was a freshman on the 1981 team that snapped an 18-year NCAA tournament drought. It was the first appearance in the Big Dance for Henson at Illinois, and ultimately propelled the program forward.

Harper played a role his first two years in Champaign but shined as a junior, scoring 15.4 points per game. He turned pro after that season and was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Mavericks. It was just the start of a 16-year career in the NBA, where he ended up scoring more than 16,000 points. Now the standout can call himself an Illini Hall of Famer as well.