CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey got a two-year contract extension on Friday from athletic director Josh Whitman, keeping her in Champaign thru the 2024-25 season.

"I appreciate the confidence Josh Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones, President Timothy Killeen, and the Board of Trustees have given to me, our coaching staff, and the team. I intend to do everything possible to bring this program back to the top of the Big Ten," Fahey said in a statement.